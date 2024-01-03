close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / PMC imposes 8.77L fine on contractor for unauthorised road excavation

PMC imposes 8.77L fine on contractor for unauthorised road excavation

BySiddharth Gadkari
Jan 03, 2024 10:32 PM IST

Last week, an unauthorised excavation incident was revealed during additional municipal commissioner Vikas Dhakane’s visit to Pashan Road near the Abhimanshree Society area

Following the suspension of junior engineers from the Road Department, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has levied a penalty on a private contractor for road excavation without the approval of the concerned department.

Meanwhile, the Road Department carried out an internal inquiry and discovered that a private contractor excavated the road without obtaining prior permission from the Road Department. (HT PHOTO)
Dhakane decided to suspend a junior engineer from the Road Department for allowing digging on a newly resurfaced asphalted road at Abhimanshree area on Pashan road.

Under the 24x7 regular and equitable water supply schemes, PMC is carrying out new water pipelines in various parts of the city through a private contractor. The PMC Road Department had given permission to a private contractor in September and specified a deadline to complete work before October 31. However, the contractor carried out the work in December without intimating the Road Department. Considering the apathy, the PMC imposed a fine of 8.77 lakh for unauthorised excavation of the newly resurfaced road.

Dinkar Gojare, executive engineer of the Road Department said, “The private contractor excavated a road which was newly resurfaced for laying a water pipeline. Hence, we imposed a fine of 8.77 lakh. Besides that, we have warned the contractor to take prior permission from the Road Department before excavation of any road.”

