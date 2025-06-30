PMC initiates round-the-clock cleanliness drive near Pune Airport

To maintain hygiene and safety at and around Pune Airport, municipal authorities have initiated a 24x7 cleanliness drive along Airport Road. The move comes after several senior officials and local representatives expressed strong dissatisfaction over the increasingly unhygienic conditions in the area that have led to an increase in stray animals and birds and raised the risk of dangerous bird hits. The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has raised concerns that the presence of such birds and animals near the runway and airport is potentially obstructing flight operations. (HT)

Accordingly, a special directive has been issued to ensure cleanliness within a radius of four kilometres from the airport, covering all sides. Tulshiram Sable, senior health inspector, has been appointed as the nodal officer to oversee the implementation of this cleanliness drive across three work shifts. The announcement was made by deputy municipal commissioner Sandeep Kadam.

“As part of the continuous 24-hour cleanliness operation along Pune Airport Road, municipal authorities have appointed specific officers to oversee sanitation efforts across different zones and shifts. Sandesh Rode will be in charge of the Nagar Road zone from 6 am to 2 pm, Parag Raut will manage the Yerawada-Kalas-Dhanori zone from 2 pm to 10 pm, and Sachin Nikalje will supervise the Dhole Patil Road zone from 10 pm to 6 am,” said Kadam.

“The designated officers are responsible for ensuring public cleanliness in the area stretching from Pune Airport to 509 Chowk, including nearby localities such as Nagpur Chawl and Kalwad Vasti, covering a four-kilometre radius up to Nagar Road. The officers are tasked with preventing the formation of chronic garbage spots along this VIP route. Open plots must be enclosed with the assistance of the respective ward offices and maintained in clean conditions. Daily deep cleaning must also be carried out in coordination with these offices,” Kadam said.

To support the operation, an adequate number of sanitation workers, garbage collection vehicles, and other resources are to be deployed by the zonal offices across all three shifts. These sanitation workers are required to work seven days a week, with each worker entitled to one weekly off. The assistant commissioner of the Nagar Road zonal office will be responsible for providing substitute workers as needed.

These responsibilities are to be fulfilled by the appointed officers and staff until further orders. Additionally, a daily report documenting the progress of the cleanliness drive on this VIP road must be submitted to the deputy commissioner of solid waste management through the assistant commissioner of the Nagar Road zonal office.