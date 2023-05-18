PMC begins survey to identify areas at foothills prone to flooding

Ahead of the monsoon, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has initiated a survey to identify areas at the foothills where rainwater flowing down hillslopes tends to accumulate. The corporation plans to dig trenches, plant trees and install rainwater harvesting systems to prevent flood-like situations in and around such areas. Ahead of the monsoon, the PMC has initiated a survey to identify areas at the foothills where rainwater flowing down hillslopes tends to accumulate. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Last week, PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar instructed the drainage department to take steps to stop rainwater from flowing down hillslopes and accumulating at the foothills. The drainage department officials then discussed the issue with city engineer Prashant Waghmare after which it was decided that consultant Primov would conduct the said survey. Earlier in 2016-17, it was Primov that had carried out a survey of 23 nullah basins and listed the areas prone to flooding in the city.

Shridhar Yeoleka, executive engineer of the drainage department of PMC, said, “The survey is in its initial stage. We have decided to carry out work on a trial basis at Fergusson College Road, Canal Road and Senapati Bapat Road. The work includes digging trenches at the hilltops and on the slopes, planting trees and introducing a rainwater harvesting system by digging 25 x 25 feet of drainage and making gables. All the work will be carried out at the foothills.”

“We will utilise the PMC’s available land or private property to carry out this work. We are drawing from the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund,” he said.

According to PMC officials, Katraj, some parts of Kothrud, Taljai Tekdi, and Law College Road are among the areas where the hills have steep slopes, a thin soil layer due to wind and water erosion, and dry deciduous vegetation. These factors together increase run-offs, and water swiftly runs down the slopes to accumulate on adjacent roads creating a flood-like situation. Earlier in 2016, the PMC had conducted a survey in which the corporation had identified 346 waterlogging spots in the city.

Flood-like situations in the past

Pune witnessed a flood-like situation twice in 2019; the first time in early August and later in September when heavy rain (87.3 mm) caused the Ambil Odha (stream) and other smaller canals to overflow after rainwater flowed down the slopes of Katraj Hill. At least 17 people were killed in these flooding incidents. The residential areas of Katraj-Kondhwa Road; Sahakarnagar, Kondhwa; Satara Road; and Sinhagad Road were inundated, leading to large-scale loss of life and property.

In 2009, the Kothrud area was similarly inundated when rainwater gushed down the slopes of the surrounding hills and accumulated at the foothills as there were no nullahs or any natural drainage route. Ten people lost their lives at the time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON