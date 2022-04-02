PMC invites EoI for rejuvenation of lakes in Pune

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has invited expression of interest (EoI) for rejuvenation of Katraj, Pashan and Jambhulwadi lakes as part of its tourism promotion plans.

Bidders should submit proposals by April 18, according to PMC officials.

PMC had developed Katraj, Pashan and Jambulwadi lakes as part of tourist destinations under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM). However, disposal of industrial effluents and rise of hyacinth in these water bodies became a major drawback.

According to PMC environment department head Mangesh Dighe, the civic body will invite ideas from participating organisations on how to develop these lakes. “EoI is a step towards our plan to rejuvenate three lakes,” said Dighe.

PMC’s budget for 2020-21 and 2021-22 has proposed to develop these lakes on PPP (public-private partnership) model.

In its recent budget, former PMC standing committee chief Hemant Rasne made provision for establishing these lakes as tourism centres.