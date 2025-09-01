PMC issues public notice, puts banners on unsafe wadas

In the wake of the tragic Vijay Nagar building collapse in Virar East, which claimed 17 lives, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has, for the first time, issued a public notice listing unsafe wadas and buildings in the city. The civic body has also put up banners on 60 dilapidated structures, warning residents about the danger. Pune, India - June 27, 2019: Old Wada's in bad shape at 126 Shaniwar peth (Abhay Khairnar story) in Pune, India, on Thursday, June 27, 2019. (Photo by Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

On August 30, the PMC published the list in newspapers and placed banners on structures deemed hazardous, following a survey conducted under Sections 264 and 268 of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, 1949. According to the civic body, continuing to live in these buildings poses a serious risk to life and property.

Despite prior warnings, residents continue to occupy 60 such unsafe buildings in the city, including 10 modern structures and 50 traditional wada-style constructions. Notices have now been served, directing occupants to vacate immediately.

The list, signed by city engineer Prashant Waghmare, includes properties located in Raviwar Peth, Ganj Peth, Sadashiv Peth, Ganesh Peth, Nana Peth, Shaniwar Peth, Ghorpade Peth, Bhavani Peth, Guruwar Peth, Kasba Peth, and the Sangamwadi TP Scheme area.

Senior police inspectors have also been informed, and PMC has urged citizens to vacate these unsafe buildings at once. In case of a sudden collapse, residents are advised to contact the PMC disaster management cell or the fire brigade immediately.

Rajesh Bankar, superintendent engineer of the building permission department, said, “Back in May, we appealed to residents to submit structural stability reports. If a structure is found to be dangerous, we urge residents to vacate.”

He added, “This year, we’ve already demolished 96 such wadas, but around 60 unsafe wadas are still occupied, and many residents are refusing to cooperate. We’ve requested police protection to assist in vacating these properties. Two wada owners have voluntarily agreed to demolish their structures.”

Bankar also noted that this is the first time the PMC has used public banners as a warning measure. “The number of dangerous structures and affected residents is high. We’re issuing tenancy certificates so residents can claim property rights in the future. All necessary steps have been taken—now it’s up to the residents. They are staying at their own risk.”

The PMC has also offered temporary shelter at municipal schools during nights of heavy rainfall to prevent further tragedies.