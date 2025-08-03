PMC issues stern warning over water meter resistance

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), under the direction of additional commissioner Pradip Chandran, has issued a firm warning to residents obstructing its ongoing water meter installation drive. In an official order dated July 31, the PMC stated that individuals interfering with civic work would face legal action under Section 124 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (previously IPC Section 353), which pertains to using assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging their duty. Additionally, the water connections of violators will be disconnected. Additionally, the water connections of violators will be disconnected. (HT)

The civic body aims to install 2.62 lakh water meters citywide to improve water management and monitor usage. While 1.85 lakh meters have been successfully installed, work on the remaining 1.77 lakh has been hampered due to resistance, particularly in core city areas such as Kasba Peth, Market Yard, Dhankawadi, Katraj, Yerawada, Sasanenagar, Mohammadwadi, and Peth localities.

“If someone interferes with the PMC’s water meter installation work, their water connection will be disconnected and legal action will be initiated,” Chandran reiterated.

The initiative comes amid rising concerns over unauthorised water connections, population pressure, and significant losses due to leakages. In response, the PMC has divided the city into 141 zones to conduct a detailed water audit and assess consumption patterns.

Water resources minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil recently reviewed the city’s water management and called for urgent repair of leakages and better monitoring systems. He underscored the need for optimal water use and supported regulation through metering.

While the PMC’s target is to supply 150 litres of water per citizen daily in metered areas, political opposition has grown amid fears of public backlash. In many households, daily consumption for a family of four exceeds 500 litres, raising concerns that monthly bills could rise sharply once metering is fully implemented. Several sitting MLAs and former corporators have expressed reservations, citing voter discontent.