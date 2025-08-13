PMC launches Road Mitra App

PUNE: Citizens can now raise online complaints for potholes, with Pune Municipal Corporation promising to address it within 72 hours. Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram on Tuesday inaugurated the PMR Road Mitra App, dedicated to public complaints. He said, “Citizens would need to upload the photos and videos of potholes from the location. The PMC will get the exact geographical location of these potholes. The information will go to the concerned officer and they would ensure to fix the pothole within 72 hours. If the issue is not addressed, action would be initiated against the officer.” PMC road department has developed this app, which is available on google play store. Citizens have been requested to upload photos of potholes so that real time information is available to the junior engineer of the concerned area. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

PMC road department has developed this app, which is available on google play store. Citizens are expected to upload photos of potholes so that real time information is available to the junior engineer of the concerned area. After addressing the issue, the PMC staff will upload the photos of the work done. Citizens can also check their complaints online.

The PMC Road department officers would keep monitoring the app. They will be able to check from which areas maximum complaints come, and the compliance reports.