PMC legal department clarifies that only names of national personalities can be given to gardens
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) legal department on Wednesday stated that it had given its opinion about naming public gardens only after national personalities as per general bpdy (GB) resolution of 2000. The renaming of Salisbury park garden was done in 2020, and the legal department had brought to the notice of the garden department that this will violate the 2000 GB resolution.
Since March this year, residents have been holding protests against former BJP corporator Shrinath Bhimale who named the Pune Mahanagar Palika Udyan, located near the Gool Poonawalla Garden, after his father, the late Yashwantrao Bhimale. Bhimale maintains he has followed rules and that the name was approved by the GB
The legal opinion letter further mentions that 70 public gardens were named in similar fashion despite the garden department bringing to the notice of the GB that only names of national personalities should be given.
“The legal opinion raises more questions than it answers and also it conveniently does not address the legality of the current GB resolution dated March 6, 2020. The illegally perpetrated by naming of gardens until March 2022 was conveniently ignored or not even a concern. We allege that the civic body is in nexus with the ex-corporator in this matter ,”stated prominent civic crusader Vinita Deshmukh who is also an office bearer of the citizens forum.
Following the outcry over the issue, civil society members across Pune have been demanding that public amenity spaces constructed out of citizens’ money must not be named after private personalities or family members connected to elected corporators.
-
Selection battles: Courts are offering athletes a direct lifeline
The courts seem to have become the new playground for Indian athletes to seek selection into the India team. At least, this is what recent trends suggest as more and more athletes are moving courts against their respective federations alleging ‘unfair selections’ and ‘inconsistent policies.’
-
Fourth innings Test chases no longer a drab affair
In consecutive home Tests against New Zealand, England have chased down 277 at Lord’s and 299 at Trent Bridge. Earlier this year, South Africa chased 240 in Johannesburg and 212 in Cape Town to bounce back from 0-1 down to win the series against India. Thus, four times in the last six months teams have successfully achieved tough fourth-innings chases. Individual batting too has been impressive. Four out of the five highest scores in the fourth innings in the last 10 years have come since 2018—149 in 2018 (KL Rahul at The Oval), 153* (Kusal Perera (SL) in Durban) in 2019, 210* (Kyle Mayers (WI) in Chattogram) in 2021 and 196 (Babar Azam (Pak) v Australia in Karachi) in 2022.
-
Maha crisis: BJP's Bagga files plaint against CM Thackeray for ‘flouting’ Covid
The political situation remains tense in Maharashtra, especially after rebel Sena leader and state minister Eknath Shinde in fresh demands Wednesday, stated that the MVA front is “unnatural” and for the sake of the western state, Sena must exit the alliance that it shares with the Congress party and the NCP.
-
Have high regard for Murmu, but battle is between ideologies: Yashwant Sinha
Explaining his take on “opposing ideologies”, Yashwant Sinha, a former bureaucrat, said that one is “hellbent in throttling the Constitution” and believes the country's President should not have his/her own mind to function but “serve as a rubber stamp to do the government's bidding”.
-
4 Indians to play for Leicestershire in warm-up match ahead of England Test
Four players from the Indian camp will be playing for Leicestershire County Cricket Club during their warm-up match ahead of India's Test match against England. The warm-up game starts on Wednesday at the Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicestershire's home ground that has served as India's training base for the past week.
