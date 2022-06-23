Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC legal department clarifies that only names of national personalities can be given to gardens
The renaming of Salisbury park garden was done in 2020, and the legal department had brought to the notice of the garden department that this will violate the 2000 GB resolution
Since March this year, residents have been holding protests against former BJP corporator Shrinath Bhimale who named the Pune Mahanagar Palika Udyan, located near the Gool Poonawalla Garden, after his father, the late Yashwantrao Bhimale. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Jun 23, 2022
By Nadeem Inamdar

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) legal department on Wednesday stated that it had given its opinion about naming public gardens only after national personalities as per general bpdy (GB) resolution of 2000. The renaming of Salisbury park garden was done in 2020, and the legal department had brought to the notice of the garden department that this will violate the 2000 GB resolution.

Since March this year, residents have been holding protests against former BJP corporator Shrinath Bhimale who named the Pune Mahanagar Palika Udyan, located near the Gool Poonawalla Garden, after his father, the late Yashwantrao Bhimale. Bhimale maintains he has followed rules and that the name was approved by the GB

The legal opinion letter further mentions that 70 public gardens were named in similar fashion despite the garden department bringing to the notice of the GB that only names of national personalities should be given.

“The legal opinion raises more questions than it answers and also it conveniently does not address the legality of the current GB resolution dated March 6, 2020. The illegally perpetrated by naming of gardens until March 2022 was conveniently ignored or not even a concern. We allege that the civic body is in nexus with the ex-corporator in this matter ,”stated prominent civic crusader Vinita Deshmukh who is also an office bearer of the citizens forum.

Following the outcry over the issue, civil society members across Pune have been demanding that public amenity spaces constructed out of citizens’ money must not be named after private personalities or family members connected to elected corporators.

Thursday, June 23, 2022
