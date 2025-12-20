PMC makes NOC from MPCB mandatory for marriage & banquet halls

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has now made it mandatory for all marriage/banquet halls/lawns in the city to obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) for the purpose of registration or renewal, officials said on Friday. An order regarding the same has now been issued by the civic body. (HT)

The decision was taken after a meeting held recently on December 16 between PMC and MPCB officials wherein it was found that several wedding venues in Pune are operating without the mandatory environmental consent from the pollution control board. An order regarding the same has now been issued by the civic body.

According to MPCB officials, marriage halls, lawns, clubhouses and banquet halls are required to obtain valid consent from the MPCB under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1974; Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1981; and Hazardous Waste (Management and Handling) Rules 2003. They are also required to comply with all conditions laid down in the consent by the board, officials said.

Dr Suryakant Devkar, assistant health officer of the PMC, said that the move aims to curb noise pollution, water pollution and overall environmental degradation caused by such establishments. “No new registration or renewal will be granted by the civic body unless the establishment produces a valid NOC from the MPCB. Also, strict action will be taken against venues found violating norms,” he said.

As per PMC officials, there are over 200 marriage halls, lawns, clubhouses and banquet halls registered with the civic body. Licences of these establishments are renewed every year. In the past, the MPCB had issued public notices to inform operators about the mandatory requirement of environmental clearance. Despite this, several units continued to function without approval, prompting the MPCB to issue the proposed directions and seek stricter enforcement through the civic body.

An MPCB official said, “The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and MPCB have already issued detailed guidelines for hotels, restaurants, banquet halls and marriage lawns. These include consent to operate, noise control, sewage treatment and solid waste management. Non-compliance will invite action.”

Kishor Sarpotdar, president of the Maharashtra Catering Association, said that all establishments are following the norms laid down by the MPCB. “There are no more issues of noise pollution, and waste management is being carried out as per the rules. In case of any issues with the guidelines, the MPCB is always ready to guide and help us. However, the problem is with the old establishments which do not have adequate infrastructure. The rules are not stringent, and the owners should have no issues carrying out compliance.”

Civic officials said that unregulated operation of marriage halls and lawns often leads to complaints of noise late into the night; and improper waste disposal and sewage discharge, especially in residential areas.