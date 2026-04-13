PMC mandates police verification, QR-based licenses for hawkers

Pune: To address the rising issue of illegal encroachments, Pune Mayor Manjusha Nagpure announced a series of measures on Sunday, including mandatory police verification and the issuance of QR code-based identity cards. Pune, India - September 11, 2021: Hawkers along the MG Road leading to Fashion Street in Camp have occupied the pavements and taken up vaulable road space, in Pune, India, on Saturday, September 11, 2021. (Photo by Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO) (Shankar Narayan/HT Photo)

Under the new system, all street vendors in the city will undergo mandatory police verification and detailed scrutiny. Eligible vendors will receive barcode or QR code-based identity cards, which will serve as official licences. The QR code will contain details such as the vendor’s identity, type of business and designated vending location.

According to officials, the initiative aims to curb unauthorised street vendors cropping up across the city. It will provide protection and legal recognition to authorised vendors. Additionally, it is expected to enhance overall management and introduce more discipline among street vendors across Pune city.

Nagpure said, “The initiative will ensure that genuine vendors are protected while unauthorised activities are controlled. It will help bring transparency, discipline and better management in the system.”

As part of the initiative, street vendors’ associations have submitted a written assurance to the civic body, committing to maintain cleanliness, avoid littering, cooperate with the municipal corporation and ensure that their activities do not obstruct traffic movement.

Nagpure has directed all concerned civic departments to ensure the effective implementation of the new system.