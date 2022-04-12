PMC now sealing illegal structures along with anti-encroachment drives
PUNE After many years, the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) anti-encroachment drive in the city has started bearing fruit and is now being implemented all over the city. So much so that traders and citizens too are now coming forward to remove the encroachments even before the administration does so.
As the tenure of elected members is over and municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has taken charge as administrator, he has given instructions to remove all illegal encroachments in the city. Following his order, all the departments including anti-encroachment and building permission, and ward offices have come together and started the drive in the city.
Anti-encroachment department head Madhav Jagtap said, “It is true that after many years, such a drive is underway for a long time and is bearing fruit. For the last one month, daily action is being taken in various parts simultaneously.
“Earlier, we were only demolishing the illegal structures but now the administration is going a step ahead and either sealing or picking up illegal things from the spot. It is our appeal to the citizens that they should remove the encroachments on their own instead of facing action,” Jagtap said.
Recently, the PMC conducted a drive at Dhanori where some people attacked PMC officials and beat PMC employees. Instead of coming under pressure, the administration and municipal commissioner remained firm on their stance and continued the drive even more aggressively. Jagtap said, “Every day, the drive goes on at five to six various locations in different ward offices.”
Another officer said on condition of anonymity, “We are keeping our drive a secret as citizens will not be able to notice. Earlier on, when we were carrying out the drive, political representatives were opposing it or instructing us not to take action. Now they are not opposing. On the contrary, many elected members are supporting the drive off the record and claiming that despite their wish, they need to oppose the drive as voters approach them. Now, elected members are saying that until such time as the administrator is there, the PMC should remove as many encroachments as possible.”
The former mayor’s organsiation has already extended its support to remove the illegal constructions and encroachments on roads and footpaths.
-
Pune Kidney racket: Ruby Hall’s organ transplant licence suspended
PUNE On Tuesday, the health department suspended the organ transplant licence of Ruby hall clinic in connection with the Pune kidney racket. Director of the directorate of health services, Dr Sadhana Tayade, Maharashtra state, confirmed the news. In the instant case, while the transplant took place on March 24, it was only on April 5 that the matter came to light after the woman, one of the donors, approached the media.
-
Pune district reports 19 new Covid cases
PUNE Pune district reported 19 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,538 deaths and 237 are active cases. Pune city reported 10 new cases which took the progressive count to 680,121 and the death toll stood at 9,708. PCMC reported three new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 347,384 and the toll stood at 3,627.
-
Bank case: HC grants pre-arrest bail to BJP leader Pravin Darekar
The Bombay high court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to leader of the opposition in the council, Pravin Darekar, in connection with an FIR registered against him on charges of cheating, conspiracy, and criminal breach of trust with regard to the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank. Darekar was booked based on a complaint by Aam Aadmi Party leader Dhananjay Shinde who accused him of defrauding the government and the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank.
-
Punjab govt stares at hefty relief bill as wheat yield drops by 10%
The wheat yield has taken a substantial hit in Punjab this rabi season, posing the first major challenge to the Aam Aadmi Party government less than a month after it assumed power in the state. According to experts, the sudden rise in temperature in mid-March fastened the maturing of wheat crop, causing loss of yield and grain quality. With farmers staring at losses, the demands for compensation have already started resonating across the state.
-
Low prevalence of Covid-19 in wastewater samples, shows BMC survey
Less than 50 of the 300 wastewater samples tested for Covid-19 via RT-PCR returned positive, indicating low prevalence of Covid-19 in the city. Nearly a month ago, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had undertaken wastewater surveillance to assess the prevalence of Covid-19 in the community and detect new Covid variants. The civic body has been providing manpower to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, which has been collecting wastewater samples.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics