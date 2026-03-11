PMC plans to redevelop and renovate Balgandharva auditorium

Pune: After months of controversy, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has once again proposed the redevelopment and renovation of the Balgandharva auditorium. Municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram made the announcement while presenting the civic body’s annual budget on Monday. Pune, India - Dec. 8, 2018: Balgandharva Auditorium (Abhay Khairnar story) in Pune, India, on Saturday, December 8, 2018. (Photo by Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

In his budget speech, Ram said, “The Balgandharva auditorium was built in 1968. It is a cultural heritage structure but many of its facilities are now old. Considering changing times, the auditorium requires modernisation and redevelopment.”

According to the proposal, the redeveloped complex will include three auditoriums, each with a seating capacity of around 1,800 people. The plan also envisages modern make-up and changing rooms for artistes, improved backstage facilities, and upgraded sanitation amenities.

“The auditorium is located at a central place in the city and we should utilise it more effectively. After redevelopment and renovation, the complex will have all modern facilities,” Ram said.

The redevelopment plan had earlier triggered strong opposition from sections of the cultural community and citizens. Several artistes had expressed concerns over possible changes to the heritage structure and the impact on the city’s cultural identity. Following the backlash, the proposal had stalled.

However, discussions on reviving the project have gathered momentum again over the past month.

Recently, Union minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol held a meeting with civic officials to review various development projects in the city, including the proposed redevelopment of the Balgandharva auditorium.

“PMC will take into account the concerns of all stakeholders while developing Balgandharva,” Mohol said.

With the civic body once again reiterating its intent to redevelop the iconic venue, the move is likely to revive the debate around the future of the heritage auditorium.