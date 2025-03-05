PMC presents 12,618 crore budget for 2025-26 with focus on incomplete projects

PUNE: Pune municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale on Tuesday presented the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) annual budget for the financial year 2025-26, with an outlay of ₹12,618 crore. This marks an increase of ₹1,017 crore over last year’s budget of ₹11,601 crore. This year too, the civic body has refrained from raising property tax. Despite falling short of revenue targets this year, the PMC has increased the budget outlay without introducing new sources of income or proposing a tax hike. Pune municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale on Tuesday presented the municipal annual budget for the financial year 2025-26 with an outlay of ₹ 12,618 crore. (HT)

Bhosale said, “Due to the Lok Sabha and state assembly elections, the civic body could not achieve effective revenue collection and expenditure targets. However, we are confident that the administration will generate higher income in the coming year.”

Denying claims of inflation, Bhosale said that the increase reflects natural growth with a primary focus on completing pending projects. “Priority has been given to funding incomplete projects, including several unfinished buildings,” he said.

Elected representatives had suggested works worth ₹30,000 crore but the administration has approved only those demands that are aligned with ongoing projects, ensuring that no individual or party gets any preferential treatment.

Bhosale also highlighted challenges in land acquisition, stating, “Landowners are increasingly unwilling to accept transfer of development rights (TDR) for handing over their land. To address this, the PMC has allocated ₹200 crore for direct land acquisition rather than relying solely on state government funds.”

The PMC has allocated ₹623 crore for the merged villages, 33 major roads, and provisions for metro expansion. According to civic activist Vijay Kumbhar, there has been a political bias in fund allocation with certain constituencies getting preferential treatment. “Over the years, PMC’s budget figures have grown but are they actually being implemented? Despite thousands of crores allocated, the city still struggles with unfinished roads, traffic congestion, and a lack of basic amenities,” said Kumbhar.