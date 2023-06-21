Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC gives nod for town planning schemes at Uruli Devachi and Phursungi, seeks approval from state

PMC gives nod for town planning schemes at Uruli Devachi and Phursungi, seeks approval from state

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 21, 2023 09:26 PM IST

Though the state announced the new municipal council for these areas, final notification for it has not been issued

Although the state government has announced Uruli Devachi and Phursungi as separate municipal councils, the civic body has now proposed three town planning schemes here.

While approving the new municipal council, the state government ensured that the garbage depot land will remain with PMC. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
While approving the new municipal council, the state government ensured that the garbage depot land will remain with PMC. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The general body of PMC has given the final nod for the town planning schemes in these areas and submitted the report to the state government for approval. Two town planning schemes are proposed in Phursungi and one in Uruli Devachi spread over 650 hectares of land.

Though the state announced the new municipal council for these areas, final notification for it has not been issued, said officials.

Prashant Waghmare, city engineer, said, “PMC had prepared the town planning schemes for proposed ring roads. We published the draft TP scheme in 2019 and also called for suggestions and objections.”

“We received 191 objections and accordingly made necessary changes. Now, the TP scheme proposal has been sent to the urban development department for final approval,” he said.

While approving the new municipal council, the state government ensured that the garbage depot land will remain with PMC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out