PMC refrains from cutting water supply of tax defaulters 

Pune Municipal Corporation Property Tax department head Madhav Jagtap had warned to disconnect individual water tap connections to recover pending Property Tax dues. PMC believes that many properties with such facilities are not functional but are seeking a tax rebate. (HT )

However, the civic body has not taken any action against defaulters over the past 48 hours. One of the civic officers on anonymity said, “Every year, we issue such a warning but take no action because water is a necessity. If PMC cut the water, there would be an immediate reaction, and local leaders would apply pressure on the civic body.”

Meanwhile, PMC warned that they will survey properties that are receiving a 5 to 10% tax rebate for installing solar power, rainwater harvesting, and vermiculture projects in their housing societies or standalone residences.

BJP leader Ujwal Keskar, Suhas Joshi and Shiv Sena leader Prashant Badhe issued a press statement and said, “It is unjust to start such inspection. Instead of recovering dues from the defaulters, PMC is wasting time on this administrative process. Pune citizens are aware and most of them pay advance tax.”

Keskar said, “Our request to the Property tax department is instead of doing the review of those properties, they should deploy this workforce to recover dues from defaulters, it will help to get more revenue.”