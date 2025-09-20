PMC rejects 10% water cut proposal by irrigation department

Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram on Friday rejected the irrigation department’s proposal of 10 per cent water cut for the city. The PMC has been allotted 16 TMC water supply per year, but it is lifting almost 21 TMC water. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is lifting more water than permitted, the Maharashtra Water Resources Regulator Authority instructed a reduction in water supply. As per the instructions, the irrigation department officials on Friday visited the PMC headquarters. The proposal even mentioned that the PMC should hand over the jack well located at Khadakwasla dam.

A senior official requesting anonymity said, “The irrigation department came up with a 10 per cent water cut proposal, but the administration has rejected it. The commissioner did not take the letter from the irrigation department.”

The PMC has been allotted 16 TMC water supply per year, but it is lifting almost 21 TMC water. The civic body claimed that after the merger of 34 villages, the water needs have increased, and the irrigation department should allot more water for the city.

Officials of the irrigation department refused to comment on the issue.