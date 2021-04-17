PMC relaxes Covid test guidelines for hotel staff, e-commerce employees, and domestic helpers

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has relaxed its earlier guidelines by allowing employees engaged in various services to operate without a mandatory RT-PCR test. The decision was taken in light of the pressure on laboratories and testing centres at present due to the rising Covid-19 cases.

In an order on Saturday, PMC Commissioner Vikram Kumar allowed employees of e-commerce companies, restaurant and hotel staff, drivers, domestic help and employees engaged in printing and circulation of newspapers to operate without undergoing Covid tests.

Earlier, under the break the chain notification, the Maharashtra government had made it mandatory for persons engaged in these services along with industries to undergo a RT-PCR every fortnight.

As the government made it mandatory for all these people, it led to the burden on laboratories, finally resulting in delay for others in procuring their reports. The PMC order however does not offer guidelines on test for workers engaged in various industries.

Many including those with severe symptoms also complained that they were not getting their reports within 48 hours due to which their hospitalisation was also delayed.

Considering this, Vikram Kumar issued a fresh circular offering the relaxations.

However, the municipal commissioner appealed to them to get their vaccination done as early as possible.

Kumar also allowed shops engaged in providing raw material to the industries to operate. However, these shop or suppliers have been asked only to carry out point-to-point sell and no retail trading.

MCCIA welcomed the PMC decision of allowing shops to supply raw material.

“We are thankful to the PMC for considering our request. The industries depend on some shops that sell critical raw material, and these are an inseparable part of the entire supply chain,” MCCIA director-general Prashant Girbane said.

The municipal commissioner has allowed eateries to provide parcels until 8 PM in the evening from the earlier 6pm.

Guidelines on Ramzan celebrations

The PMC has appealed to celebrate Ramzan at home, avoiding gathering at public places. As the month of Ramazan is ongoing, PMC municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar issued guidelines and asked not to celebrate the festival at masjids or public places. Usually during this month, people used to go to Masjid for namaz but they should stay at home this year. This year on the last Friday, they should stay at home only and prefer to attend the prayers online. During Ramzan, no permission will be given to carry any procession or organise any religious, social or cultural programme. The leaders from Muslim community should come forward and appeal citizens to stay at home.

100% oxygen supply to hospitals

The PMC has mandated manufacturers to supply 100 per cent oxygen for medical purpose. In his order on Saturday, PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar has asked manufacturers from Pune to ensure 100 per cent supply only for medical purpose as hospitals are facing an unprecedented shortage.

The PMC has also allowed shops selling liquor to sell using home delivery between 7 am to 6 pm between Monday to Friday.