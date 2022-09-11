PMC reports 824 swine flu cases since Jan

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has reported 824 cases of swine flu till September 10 this year. According to officials, the cases of swine flu are on the rise. So far, over 9,490 patients have been screened for the disease within the city limits.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant chief, PMC health department, said, “There are many patients who have tested positive for swine flu. Since January, we have screened 9,490 cases and 870 of them have tested positive. The death count from PMC is 15 and outside its limits is 24. Swine flu cases may see a rise in the next few days after the Ganpati festival.”

Over 4,845 patients have been administered tamiflu, and 4,845 swab samples of patients were sent for testing with 870 reporting positive in PMC limits.

At least 737 patients have recovered and discharged from the hospital, 94 are admitted in the ward and 39 are on ventilator support.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said over 2,337 cases of swine flu and 33 deaths were reported in Pune district.

“There are 19 districts in Maharashtra which are reporting cases of swine flu,” said Dr Awate.