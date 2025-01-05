PMC requests Collector to handover 15 plots for developmental works

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has requested the district collector’s office to handover 15 state government plots for various developmental works such as road construction, water tanks, sports grounds and riverbed beautification projects. Currently, the state government lands are being surveyed and remeasured and the remarks of the respective departments have been sought. The district collector’s office has said that the land for setting up water supply infrastructure will be given free-of-cost whereas the PMC will have to pay the current market price for the other state government plots. The PMC has pledged ₹500 crore towards land acquisition for procuring the state government properties. PMC has requested district collector’s office to handover 15 state government plots for various developmental works. (HT FILE)

A meeting regarding the transfer of land was held by the then district collector Dr Suhas Diwase last week wherein the PMC administration requested the allocation of 15 state government lands for civic infrastructure works. The land will be required for the construction of overhead water tanks at Mahalunge and Bavdhan; road construction work at Ambegaon Khurd, Kothrud, Bhamburda and the Shivajinagar Sports Complex; the Sangamwadi riverbed beautification project; the two road projects in Mundhwa; and the railway flyover project in Ghorpadi.

The state government land comes under the direct control and supervision of the district collector and if the municipal corporation requires the land, it has to be routed through the district collector’s office. Thereafter, the remarks of the forest department, revenue department, local self-governing institutions, and other departments are sought before final approval is given for the transfer of state lands to civic bodies, said Diwase.

A top official on condition of anonymity said that the land has been measured and its market price has been determined as per the prevailing land rates. If there is any encroachment, the concerned department removes the same and hands it over to the civic body. The PMC will pay the money to the state treasury after which the land will be transferred to the civic body, the official said.