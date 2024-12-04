PMC resumes development works worth 675 crore after lifting of election code of conduct

After lifting of the election code of conduct for the recently concluded state assembly polls, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has resumed development works worth ₹675 crore from its budget for the current financial year. The conduct of LS and state assembly elections however posed challenges to the timely and efficient use of these funds. (HT PHOTO)

First the Lok Sabha (LS) elections held between April and June followed by the assembly elections on November 20 this year not only prompted enforcement of the code of conduct but also engaged over 5,000 PMC employees in election-related duties, significantly disrupting development activities.

PMC’s annual budget stands at approximately ₹11,500 crore, with ₹1,850 crore allocated for maintenance and repair, and ₹5,093 crore reserved for capital and development projects. The conduct of LS and state assembly elections however posed challenges to the timely and efficient use of these funds.

To accelerate pending works, municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale recently convened a meeting with the heads of departments, including water supply, sewage and roads. With only four months left for the current financial year to end, and the possibility of municipal elections being held soon, the commissioner directed officials to promptly submit proposals for development works.

Commenting on budget utilisation, Bhosale on Wednesday said, “Delays occurred due to insufficient responses to tenders and the need for re-tendering. We are working on streamlining these processes to ensure projects progress without further hurdles.”

Bhosale emphasised that priority will be given to development works in the newly merged villages such as Khadakwasla, Wagholi and Ambegaon. Residents in these areas have raised concerns over the lack of progress since their inclusion within the PMC limits. “The administration is committed to addressing these issues by prioritising works in these villages over older city areas to reduce the disparity,” he said.

As PMC ramps up its efforts, the focus remains on ensuring timely implementation of these projects before the financial year ends, while also preparing for the challenges posed by the forthcoming municipal elections.