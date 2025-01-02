PMC reuses foot-over bridge structure

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to reuse a dismantled foot-over bridge (FoB) originally discarded for a flyover construction project at Dr Mukundrao Ambedkar Chowk in the Vishrantwadi area, said officials. One segment of the bridge was installed near the College of Engineering Pune (COEP) last week and another segment will be installed soon at Pratik Nagar at Alandi Road near Vishrantwadi area. (HT PHOTO)

The FoB has been installed at two different locations and saved public money estimated around ₹4 crore claim officials. One segment of the bridge was installed near the College of Engineering Pune (COEP) last week and another segment will be installed soon at Pratik Nagar at Alandi Road near Vishrantwadi area.

Dr Mukundrao Ambedkar Chowk, which leads to five roads, is messed up because of encroachment, vendors, and illegal parking. A pedestrian bridge was built at Vishrantwadi Chowk to help people cross the busy junction connecting Alandi Road, Dhanori, and the airport in 2014. However, the bridge was too high, making it inconvenient for pedestrians to use, and its lift was rarely operational. Due to this, the bridge was not maintained properly. However, nearly a decade later, PMC has opted for a flyover and grade separator solution.

Sandeep Patil, executive engineer of the project department, PMC, said, “With the construction of a new flyover and grade separator, the pedestrian bridge was removed and kept aside for eight months. Since it was still in good condition, the civic body decided to reuse it.”

“One part of the bridge will be installed near the Sathe Biscuit Company bus stand on Alandi Road in Vishrantwadi, Prateek Nagar. Another part was installed two days ago on Jangli Maharaj Road, in front of the COEP hostel. During the Sancheti flyover construction, we used COEP’s land and promised to build a foot overbridge (FoB) to help hostel students cross Jangli Maharaj Road,” he said.

The Vishrantwadi flyover is 630.12 meters long and 7 meters wide, supported by 11 pillars. It extends 197.12 meters towards Alandi and 142 meters towards Lohegaon.

Traffic jams often occur here, especially during rush hours. This causes delays of 15 to 30 minutes for daily commuters.