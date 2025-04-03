PMC secures 3rd position in TB elimination programme

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has secured third position in the state for its exemplary performance among 30 municipal corporations across the state in combating tuberculosis (TB). The civic bodies were evaluated on specific parameters set under the NTEP for the year January 1 – December 31, 2024. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The civic body got 86.28 points out of 100 for its efforts in detecting and treating TB patients under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP), officials said on Wednesday.

The civic bodies were evaluated on specific parameters set under the NTEP for the year January 1 – December 31, 2024.

As per the report provided by the state health department, Malegaon Municipal Corporation stood first with 88.02 points, followed by Dhule Municipal Corporation with 87.06. Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation secured the fifth position with 85.12 points.

These parameters included screening of suspected patients and new case detection, cases notified, treatment provided, Nikshay Poshan Yojana (NPY), medication, awareness campaigns, and treatment for drug resistance TB patients and assistance offered to patients.

Dr Prashant Bothe, city TB officer, said, “Several TB campaigns in the city to find and treat hidden cases before they spread further were successfully conducted by PMC. This helped us with early diagnosis and treatment to help reduce TB transmission but also improve patient outcomes. The support from private medical practitioners in notifying the cases and advancement in diagnostic facilities have helped us achieve better results.”

Dr Nina Borade, health chief of PMC, said that to further strengthen the program, PMC is taking several proactive measures.

“Last year, PMC successfully achieved 100% of its target under the NTEP. We have started providing food baskets from March 24 for supplementary nutritional support to TB patients. PMC, from this year has made an independent budget allocation for the food baskets,” she said.

Tuberculosis is an infectious disease caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis. It can cause infection in the lungs or other tissues. It commonly affects the lungs but can also affect other organs like the spine, brain or kidneys, according to officials.