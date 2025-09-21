PMC seeks agencies with financial models to manage 800 public toilets

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), through a tender issued on September 18, has invited bids from experienced agencies to operate and maintain around 800 public and community toilets across the city for three years, extendable by two. Applicants must present a clear financial model covering both capital and operation-and-maintenance (O&M) costs to ensure sustainability. A senior PMC official said that the toilets will be fitted with complaint redressal contacts display, feedback systems, and monitoring mechanisms. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Sandeep Kadam, head of solid waste management department, said the civic body is seeking agencies that can bring innovative and self-sustaining business models. The contract will include daily cleaning, mechanised deep cleaning, supply of consumables, caretaker deployment, and minor repairs. Agencies will also have to ensure water and electricity supply, user safety, and inclusive facilities for women and transgender persons.

“Right now, caretakers are deployed in only a few areas. The PMC commissioner wants to appoint contractors to keep the toilets clean and usable for citizens. In the tender, we have asked bidders to include a financial model, such as advertising rights on toilet premises. Contractors are also free to suggest other ideas,” Kadam said.

Another senior PMC official said that the toilets will be fitted with complaint redressal contacts display, feedback systems, and monitoring mechanisms. “This initiative is designed not only to improve sanitation but to bring long-term accountability and better management of civic facilities,” he added.

PMC has underlined that only agencies with proven experience in running similar facilities will be shortlisted. The toilets are located in markets, bus depots, slum pockets, and along major roads - areas with the highest demand and the most complaints.

Citizens, especially slum dwellers and daily bus commuters, have welcomed the move. “Most of the toilets are either locked or unhygienic. If PMC ensures regular cleaning and appoints caretakers, it will make life much easier for us,” said Sunita Pawar, a resident of Nana Peth.