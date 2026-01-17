PMC seeks police probe into alleged sexual abuse of stray dog at ABC centre

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has approached the Pune police commissioner and Phursungi police, seeking a detailed inquiry into the alleged sexual abuse of a stray dog at an animal birth control (ABC) centre operated by the Universal Animal Welfare Society (UAWS), a private agency appointed by the PMC to carry out sterilisation and vaccination of stray dogs in the city. The PMC issued notice to the agency seeking an explanation. In its reply, the organisation said that the staffer seen in the video has been dismissed and that a complaint has been lodged at Phursungi police station. (HT FILE)

The PMC health department on Friday wrote to the police after receiving a complaint on January 11 regarding a video circulating on social media showing a stray dog being sexually abused by a staff member at an ABC centre wearing a UAWS t-shirt.

Following the complaint, the PMC’s veterinary department on January 13 served show-cause notice to UAWS, asking it to submit an explanation within 24 hours regarding the video. In its response, UAWS informed the PMC that the staff member seen in the video has been terminated from service with immediate effect. However, the terminated employee claimed innocence and subsequently filed a complaint at the Phursungi police station stating, “The complainant has morphed the (said) video and posted it on Instagram and defamed me.” A copy of the complaint filed by the dismissed employee has been seen by Hindustan Times.

A senior PMC official, on condition of anonymity, said that the video which went viral on Instagram, purportedly shows a stray dog brought for sterilisation and vaccination being mistreated by the staff. However, there are doubts about the authenticity of the video which appears to be fabricated. “To ascertain the facts and take appropriate action, the matter has been referred to the police for investigation,” the official said.

Dr Kalpana Baliwant, deputy health chief of the PMC, said that the civic body has sought a probe into the incident. “The PMC issued notice to the agency seeking an explanation. In its reply, the organisation said that the staffer seen in the video has been dismissed and that a complaint has been lodged at Phursungi police station. Based on this, the PMC veterinary department has written to the Pune police commissioner and Phursungi police, requesting a detailed investigation and appropriate action as per the law,” she said.