PMC seeks Rs300 crore collected by PMRDA from merged villages
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has demanded Rs300 crore from the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) that it collected from merged villages.
PMC city engineer Prashant Waghmare said, “At least 34 villages have been merged with PMC recently. Earlier, the state government had empowered PMRDA to collect building plan fees from 34 villages. However, after the merger of villages with PMC, PMRDA continued to collect these funds from 11 villages. We seek PMRDA to handover these fees from 11 villages merged with PMC in the first phase.”
PMC officials said, “As per PMC estimate, PMRDA recovered Rs300 crore revenue from 11 merged villages. As PMC is developing basic infrastructure in these areas, PMRDA should return the funds.”
Waghmare said, “We have been writing to PMRDA and doing regular follow-ups.”
-
Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation adds cycle rickshaws to its fleet to collect waste
In order to ensure that segregated waste is collected from all parts of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation limits, the civic body has hired 25 cycle rickshaws to do the job. As per the civic body, big garbage vehicles cannot reach slums and areas with narrow roads. In order to ensure that these areas are also covered, the cycle rickshaws have been added to the fleet. Many residents come out of their houses with segregated waste.
-
Navi Mumbai woman cheated of ₹93 lakh by man posing to be son of industrialist
The Navi Mumbai police are on the lookout for an accused who cheated a 46-year-old woman of ₹93 lakh by introducing himself as the son of a well-known businessman and owner of a tobacco company from Sangamner, a city in Ahmednagar district. The accused first befriended the victim via Facebook and then promised to be a partner with her in a chain of pub and restaurant businesses.
-
Three arrested for extorting cylinder delivery person, associate in Pune
The crime branch unit II officials have nabbed three persons for abducting another person on the pretext that he was selling illegal commercial cylinders in the market and forcibly extorted ₹1 lakh from him on March 15. The complainant was taking his LPG gas cylinder distribution vehicle when he was accosted by three persons in a car and two others on a two-wheeler.
-
Midnight fire burns down pavilion godown in Nana peth
A pavilion material godown at Quarter Gate chowk area in Nana peth was reduced to ashes in a major midnight fire which took place around Thursday midnight. According to the fire brigade officials, the pavilion material included plastic and other inflammable items. One person sustained burn injuries and was admitted to Sassoon general hospital where his condition is stable. Fire chief Sunil Gilbile said the burnt items comprised wood, bamboo, curtains and decorative material.
-
16-yr-old booked in Pune for recording videos of home tutor in bathroom
The Alankar police have booked a 16-year-old boy for allegedly placing a mobile phone in the washroom with the intention of recording her home tutor while she used the lavatory. The incident took place between March 3 and March 30. According to the police, the victim has been teaching English to the student at his home for the past five years. Police Inspector (crime) Sangeeta Patil is investigating the case.
