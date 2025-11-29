PMC serves notice to medical superintendent of Sutar Hospital

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department on Friday issued show cause notice to the medical superintendent of Jayabai Sutar Hospital and Maternity Home, Kothrud, in the wake of the facility running out of tetanus injections and patients reportedly being forced to buy vaccines from private medical stores, officials said. The medical superintendent has been directed to respond with an explanation to avoid action as per the provisions of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act of 1949. PMC issues show cause notice to medical superintendent of Jayabai Sutar Hospital and Maternity Home, Kothrud, after patients were reportedly forced to buy vaccines from private medical stores. (via REUTERS (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The action comes a day after Hindustan Times published a news report titled, ‘Tetanus injection shortage at PMC-run Sutar Hospital forces patients to buy from private medical stores’ on November 28 regarding the issue. For the past five days, Sutar Hospital has run out of tetanus vaccine. Patients visiting the hospital are being asked to get the vaccine on their own leading to many walking away without taking the mandatory tetanus shot, especially those coming in with minor injuries, animal bites or infection from wounds, officials said.

Meanwhile, Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health officer and city immunisation officer, PMC, said that a stock of over 1,000 doses of the vaccine has been sent to the hospital. “The notice has been issued to the medical superintendent, asking him to submit a written explanation why the head office was not informed about the stock being exhausted. It is the duty of the hospital head to keep a tab on the available stock of medicines and vaccines. However, there was no request or intimation from their side that tetanus vaccines are not available,” Dr Dighe said.

Despite repeated attempts, the medical superintendent of Jayabai Sutar Hospital and Maternity Home could not be reached for comment.