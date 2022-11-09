PMC serves notices to Maha-Metro, PMRDA over road barricades

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued notices to the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) and the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) for barricading roads where it has not yet started works.

VG Kulkarni, head, PMC road department, said that both the agencies are executing two Metro projects in the city.

Kulkarni said, “While it is mandatory to put up barricades on stretches where work is underway, placing it on roads where it has not yet started only affects vehicular movement.”

PMC and police came under heavy criticism after barricading of roads for Metro works during October resulted in waterlogging on some stretches as the city received excess rainfall this year.

Later, Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta carried out joint visit at various heavy-traffic spots in the city. As part of the action plan, PMC and police decided to ask Maha-Metro to remove barricades on roads where either work is completed or yet to start. PMC asked Maha-Metro to repair roads damaged due to Metro works.

Maha-Metro is developing two lines of Metro rail while PMRDA is building the Shivajinagar-Hinjewadi line.