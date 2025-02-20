PMC sets up panel to address senior citizens’ complaints

PUNE Amid a rise in complaints from senior citizens related to civic services, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has set up a dedicated committee to address their grievances. Amid a rise in complaints from senior citizens related to civic services, PMC has set up a dedicated committee to address their grievances. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Additional municipal commissioner Prithviraj BP issued a circular announcing the formation of the committee on February 17. The panel comprises eight officers, four of whom will work full-time on senior citizens’ complaints.

“The committee will act as a facilitation unit for senior citizens. It will not only accept their complaints but also coordinate with the relevant departments to ensure timely resolution. Even minor complaints will be addressed promptly,” said Prithviraj BP.

Common complaints from senior citizens to the PMC include issues related to stray dogs, loud DJ music, drainage problems, among others.

According to the circular, the committee must actively coordinate with different civic departments and escalate unresolved complaints to department heads. Once a complaint is resolved, the complainant will be informed of the action taken.

The additional municipal commissioner has also directed the committee to hold review meetings every 15 days and submit a progress report along with an action taken report on the complaints.