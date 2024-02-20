PMC shifts historic Naidu Hospital from Sangamwadi to Baner

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday shifted the historic Naidu Hospital – known across Maharashtra for the treatment of infectious diseases – from its existing location of Sangamwadi to Baner. The Naidu Hospital has been at the centre of the state’s response during every pandemic or infectious disease outbreak. The Naidu Hospital was started by the British on the banks of the Mula-Mutha river to treat patients of plague that affected Pune and Mumbai during colonial rule. (HT PHOTO)

PMC health officer Sanjeev Wavare confirmed the development saying, “We shifted the Naidu Hospital to Baner as the existing site will be used for the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College. The PMC had planned to shift the Naidu Hospital two years ago but finally shifted it on Monday.”

The Naidu Hospital was started by the British on the banks of the Mula-Mutha river to treat patients of plague that affected Pune and Mumbai during colonial rule. Earlier, the hospital catered only to the British but after many agitations, it was opened to Indian patients as well. Initially known as the Infectious Diseases (ID) Hospital, Dr Ramchandra Krishnaswami Naidu built a mandap on its premises to treat patients of plague. An eye specialist, Dr Naidu did excellent work during the outbreak of plague. He was also a member of the Pune Municipal Council, and an active member of Bal Gangadhar (Lokmanya) Tilak’s Swaraj Party.

Pune’s first mayor, Baburao Sanas, renamed the ID Hospital as Naidu Hospital. The hospital remained at the forefront of treating infectious diseases both before and after Independence. More recently, several cases of SARS, Swine Flu and Covid-19 were treated at the Naidu Hospital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the work carried out by the hospital during the Covid-19 pandemic.