PMC assures to simplify process of 40% property tax rebate scheme

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) property tax department on Tuesday announced that it would make the process for 40% property tax rebate more simplified. The civic body had asked residents for several property-related documents which made the process lengthy Whereas the state government recently decided to restore the 40% rebate in property tax to all those living in their own houses. (HT PHOTO)

Ajit Deshmukh, head, PMC property tax department said, “The civic body is trying to make the tax system simplified and will issue bills accordingly. Later, the document verification and administrative process will be continued.”

Political leaders from all parties raised the objections over the implementation for 40 percent discount scheme.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ujwal Keskar and Sena leader Prashant Badhe said, “We objected the lengthy process for implementing 40% property tax rebate scheme. It is very critical and difficult for citizens. Many are raising doubts regarding the scheme and causing confusion.”

Keskar said, “We spoke with the tax department head on Tuesday and raised the doubts. Administration accepted that the process is difficult and they will try to simplify it. While the PMC assured that those who paid additional tax in the last four years will get the bills adjusted, the civic body is complicating the process by demanding several documents.”

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nilesh Nikam said, “The scheme is difficult and even political leaders are unable to clarify the doubts raised by the citizens. The scheme should be simplified.”

While the 40% property tax rebate, implemented since 1970, was scrapped in 2017 and arrears were sought from citizens from 1970 to 2017, leading to a lot of anger among citizens and political parties. Whereas the state government recently decided to restore the 40% rebate in property tax to all those living in their own houses. Going by the state government’s decision, the PMC will now have to repay to the citizens residing in newly-constructed properties the additional taxes that were paid by them from 2018 to 2023.