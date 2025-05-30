Search Search
Friday, May 30, 2025
PMC standing committee clears 66cr waste treatment plant project

ByHT Correspondent
May 30, 2025 05:46 AM IST

The project aims to treat textile waste such as discarded clothes, foam, hosiery, leather, and scrap furniture

In the final standing committee meeting chaired by outgoing municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday cleared a 66-crore project for setting up a waste processing plant at Ramtekdi. The project aims to treat textile waste such as discarded clothes, foam, hosiery, leather, and scrap furniture.

Civic officials pushed through the proposal with unusual urgency, raising eyebrows among public representatives and political observers. (HT FILE)

The meeting, scheduled to take place on Wednesday, started late in the evening and continued until 8.30 pm — well beyond regular working hours. Civic officials pushed through the proposal with unusual urgency, raising eyebrows among public representatives and political observers.

Initially planned at Baner, the plant was shifted to Ramtekdi following opposition from residents. The administration expedited the clearance just ahead of Bhosale’s retirement, scheduled for Saturday, May 31.

According to the proposal, PMC will pay 690 per tonne for transporting textile waste to the Ramtekdi facility for processing.

As it was the last standing committee meet under Bhosale’s tenure, there was heightened anticipation among political leaders and civic officials. Several other tenders were also expected to be approved, making the session particularly significant.

