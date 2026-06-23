PMC starts demolition of old structures at Bhawani Peth temple

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday commenced the demolition of old and unauthorised structures within the Palakhi Vitthoba Temple premises in Bhawani Peth. According to officials, this cleared space will make way for a modern, spacious, and well-equipped facility designed to accommodate the lakhs of warkaris who participate in the annual Ashadhi Wari pilgrimage. This year, the Palkhi will begin on July 7, and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi will halt at the temple on July 9 and 10 in Pune. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

This year, the Palkhi will begin on July 7, and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi will halt at the temple on July 9 and 10 in Pune.

According to PMC standing committee chairman Shrinath Bhimale, the redevelopment will transform the temple premises into a dedicated pilgrim-centric facility equipped with all essential amenities. The proposed infrastructure will include accommodation areas for warkaris, drinking water facilities, modern sanitation blocks, rest halls and safer pathways for devotees.

“Every year, lakhs of warkaris arrive in Pune and halt at the Palakhi Vitthoba Temple premises. Considering the increasing number of devotees, it was necessary to expand and modernise the available infrastructure. The old structures were occupying valuable space and limiting our ability to provide adequate facilities. Through this redevelopment, we aim to create a dignified, spacious and well-organised halt point that reflects the importance of the Wari tradition and the respect we have for the devotees,” Bhimale said.

“Our priority is to ensure that warkaris receive better accommodation, clean drinking water, hygienic sanitation facilities and safe movement within the premises,” he added.

PMC deputy commissioner Madhav Jagtap said the civic administration is committed to providing quality facilities to devotees while ensuring smooth execution of the project. “This redevelopment is an important step towards improving the experience of warkaris visiting Pune. The administration is working in coordination with all stakeholders to complete the project efficiently and provide better amenities, safety and convenience to pilgrims,” he said.