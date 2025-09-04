PMC to allow ads only at designated sites on flyovers, bridges

To curb unauthorised flex boards and banners on flyovers, streetlights, pillars and pedestrian bridges, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to allow advertisements only at designated sites. To curb unauthorised flex boards and banners on flyovers, streetlights, pillars and pedestrian bridges, PMC plans to allow advertisements only at designated sites. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT)

The project will be similar to the model started by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro), which has permitted companies to use its pillars for ads.

The civic body will prepare a list of key locations for putting up paid advertisements by firms.

According to officials, there are about 250 bridges in the city and many are defaced with illegal flex boards put up by political leaders and activists. PMC will fix the size of ads as per sky sign rules. Templates will be installed and the spaces will be leased to advertisers. The initiative is expected to bring in ₹5– ₹6 crore in the initial phase.

A senior official from PMC advertising department on condition of anonymity said, “Unauthorised ads spoil the city’s beauty and are a road hazard, besides not generating revenue. Identifying specific sites will ensure transparency and boost income.”

The civic body has prepared a proposal and submitted it to the municipal commissioner on Monday. Once approved, the process of allocating ad spaces will begin, said officials.