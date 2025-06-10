PMC to begin second phase of Ganeshkhind Road widening to ease traffic congestion

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is set to begin the second phase of the Ganeshkhind Road widening – from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to Sancheti Hospital – in a bid to ease traffic congestion on the busy corridor. The move comes after the successful completion of the first phase of the road widening from Pune University Chowk to RBI that was undertaken to facilitate construction of the Pune Metro line 3 double-decker flyover by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA). Manoj Ghate, executive engineer of the PMC road department, said that the civic body is starting the second phase of road widening between RBI and Sancheti Hospital. (HT)

While the stretch from Pune University Chowk to RBI was about one kilometre, that between RBI and Sancheti Hospital is about two kilometre long.

Manoj Ghate, executive engineer of the PMC road department, said that the civic body is starting the second phase of road widening between RBI and Sancheti Hospital. The stretch is around two kilometres long. There are 52 properties along this stretch which need to give land for the project. So far, 12 of them have handed over the land to the PMC. The remaining properties include major establishments such as Agriculture College, Rahul Theatre, police headquarters, Shivajinagar police chowky, part of the College of Engineering Pune (CoEP) hostel, Hardikar Hospital, LIC building, and the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. The PMC land and estate department has begun talks with the said institutions (both private and government) to acquire the necessary land.

Ghate said, “We need parts of both private and public properties. The estimated cost of the road widening work is ₹58 crore. The land acquisition cost will be calculated separately by the land and estate department. The process is ongoing.”

Ganeshkhind Road serves as a critical link between several important junctions and institutions, including Pune University, Shivajinagar, and Pune railway station. The double-decker flyover project—developed by the PMRDA —comprises a flyover for vehicular traffic (first deck) and a metro viaduct (second deck).