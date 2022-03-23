PMC to buy 200 e-buses from Centre’s funds
PUNE Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will be purchasing 200 mini e-buses from funds allocated by the central government under its National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) initiative.
“PMC will be allocated NCAP annual grants for the next five years. In the first phase, grants will be coming for 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 shortly. We plan to purchase 200 mini e-buses and add to Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) fleet. These eco-friendly buses will ply on narrow lanes. One bus will cost around 1.20 crore,” said Vikram Kumar, PMC commissioner, at his first interaction with the media on Tuesday after taking charge as administrator.
Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will be also buying 100 buses.
Funds under the current PMC budget will be allocated for development of 32 merged villages.
“Budget funds will be used for construction of roads, providing water pipelines, streetlight and drainage facility at these villages,” said Kumar.
Civic chief has appealed to people to complete second dose of vaccination.
“Over 0.15 million people, who are yet to take second dose of vaccination, should take the jab on priority. PMC has continued to run awareness programme and regular follow-up calls have been made to second dose beneficiaries,” he said.
Kumar said that over 2,500 youngsters (12-15 age category) and 40,000 beneficiaries (15-18 age category) have taken vaccine.
“We have not planned any special vaccination drive for students in colleges and school nor any private hospital has approached us for this campaign,” said Kumar.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics