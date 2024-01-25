PMC to close road near Sarasbaug for food plaza

As the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) proposes to build a food plaza near Sarasbaug, it has requested suggestions and objections to modifying the reservation of DP road in the area. The existing road is currently occupied by hawkers on both sides, and transportation is not permitted on it. PMC intends to turn this road stretch into a food plaza. The PMC general body had authorised the plan to redevelop the prestigious Sarasbaug area. (SHANKAR NARAYAN/ HT PHOTO)

On Wednesday, the municipal commissioner issued a notice in the media, inviting suggestions and objections to the closure of the road for the food plaza.

In response to the development, PMC anti-encroachment department head Madhav Jagtap stated, “The PMC had already prepared a plan for a food plaza near Sarasbaug, and its development will begin soon.”

The PMC general body had authorised the plan to redevelop the prestigious Sarasbaug area, which is centrally located in the city. It is one of the most popular gardens in the city given its historical significance.”

The food plaza is part of the Sarasbaug development, and the administration began the process of creating the food plaza by issuing a notice in the media, he further said.