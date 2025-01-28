Menu Explore
PMC to complete water projects by August

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 28, 2025 08:12 AM IST

Due to the ongoing work, the water supply in the central parts of the city including Model Colony, Deccan, Shivajinagar and University Road has been affected

Residents of the central parts of the city will have to wait till August to get enough water supply as Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to finish the tanks and water pipeline work by August this year.

MLA Siddharth Shirole on Monday held a meeting with PMC’s water department officials to take a review of the 24x7 water project and ongoing works in the city. (HT )
MLA Siddharth Shirole on Monday held a meeting with PMC's water department officials to take a review of the 24x7 water project and ongoing works in the city. (HT )

MLA Siddharth Shirole on Monday held a meeting with PMC's water department officials to take a review of the 24x7 water project and ongoing works in the city.

Shirole said, “The administration promised to complete the higher capacity water tanks work by August this year. The work related to other water projects will be completed during the same time.”

