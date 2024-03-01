PMC to construct retaining wall at housing societies in flood-prone areas

Residents living near nullahs or water streams like Ambil Odha in Pune may soon find relief from the adverse impacts of floods as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced plans to build retaining walls in these areas. PMC officials highlighted the urgency of the project, citing a major flooding incident in 2019 when overflowing water caused significant damage. (FILE PHOTO)

The state government has allocated ₹ 200 crore funds for this purpose, addressing the longstanding issue faced by residents during heavy rainfall.

Vikram Kumar, PMC commissioner, on Thursday said, “These properties have long been vulnerable to flooding due to heavy rainfall. However, the administration previously faced challenges in constructing retaining walls as the properties are privately owned. With the allocation of funds, we can now take steps to safeguard these properties.”

They have identified around 50 properties across the city prone to flooding during the monsoon season and will prioritize building retaining walls to protect them.

Most of the societies are located in Parvati, Khadakwasla and Pune Cantonment state assembly constituencies.

Kumar said, “On-going infrastructure projects, including the opening of a section of the flyover near Sinhagad road, are set to be completed by June this year. Plans for road widening at North Main Road, Koregaon Park, are also in progress, along with the imminent completion of the Ghorpadi railway overbridge works.”

Work on TP schemes to begin

A ground-breaking ceremony will take place for road works related to Town planning (TP) schemes. The ceremony will be attended by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar on Saturday ( March 2 ). There are three TP schemes underway in the villages of Fursungi and Uruli Devachi. The groundbreaking for one of these schemes which includes road improvement work in Uruli Devachi.

PMC plans to implement a two-way TP scheme covering an area of 110 meters and an improved 65-meter-wide outer ring road in Uruli Devachi and Fursungi villages.

The PMC’s general body meeting approved this action in March 2019, covering approximately 608 hectares.

The TP schemes aim to provide original plot owners with 60 per cent of their original plot area. Additionally, amenities such as separate roads, gardens, playgrounds, primary schools, and hospitals will be developed for all plot holders. The plan reserves five hectares for economically weaker sections, 25 hectares for gardens and playgrounds, and 130 hectares for roads.