PMC to install 100 CCTV cameras along Yerawada–Bund Garden-Mundhwa RFD corridor to plug security gaps

In response to security concerns at the Riverfront Development (RFD) project at Bund Garden-Yerwada stretch recently highlighted by Hindustan Times, the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) electrical department is set to install at least 100 high-definition CCTV cameras including night-vision units along a 10-kilometer stretch from Khadki to Mundhwa. The move aims to address critical surveillance loopholes and significantly enhance safety in the area, said officials. The focus is on tackling drug abuse, public drinking, and deterring anti-social elements to ensure the area is safe and secure for citizens. (HT)

Manoj Patil, additional commissioner of police (eastern region), has directed the zonal deputy commissioners of Mundhwa, Yerawada, Kalyaninagar, Khadki, and Bund Garden to ramp up patrolling in the RFD zone.

The focus is on tackling drug abuse, public drinking, and deterring anti-social elements to ensure the area is safe and secure for citizens. Furthermore, the Information Technology (IT) department of the city police will bring the entire stretch under its integrated surveillance system by installing additional night-vision and high-definition police cameras to facilitate round-the-clock monitoring and prompt response to any untoward anti-social activity.

Dinkar Gojare, engineer (projects), PMC electrical department, said that the civic body has developed a comprehensive surveillance plan for the entire 44-kilometre-long RFD corridor. “In the first phase, nearly 100 CCTV cameras will be installed to monitor anti-social elements and prevent misuse of RFD spaces,” he said.

He also recounted that despite some challenges such as ongoing construction and pending land acquisition in a few pockets, the PMC is committed to establishing foolproof digital surveillance systems across the stretch.

HT report pointed out the increasing misuse of the RFD zones near the Yerawada and Bund Garden river bed area with complaints ranging from public drinking and drug abuse to encroachments and vandalism. Citizens had pointed out serious public safety concerns in the RFD area due to the lack of proactive monitoring by authorities comprising police and the PMC.

Vivek Pawar, assistant commissioner of police (IT), said, “The police are aware of the vulnerabilities in the more isolated parts of the RFD and that enhanced surveillance measures including additional CCTV cameras are being installed to ensure robust security throughout the corridor.”

Manoj Patil, additional commissioner of police (eastern region), confirmed that the police department has already shared detailed information regarding the identified security lapses with the PMC.

“The DCPs in charge of the RFD have been instructed to take strict surveillance and enforcement action against anti-social elements operating in these zones,” he said.

Bipin Shinde, RFD officer incharge, assured that ongoing efforts aim to transform the RFD corridor into a safe, inclusive and accessible public space for citizens free from illegal activity and security threats.

According to the PMC electrical department, the installation of high mast flood lights will play a critical role in enhancing safety along the RFD corridor. The high-intensity lights will be strategically installed to improve night-time visibility, support CCTV surveillance and deter anti-social activities.