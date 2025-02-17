PMC to organise weekly organic markets at four amenity spaces

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will organise weekly organic vegetable markets at four amenity spaces- Lohegaon, Baner, Pashan and Bavdhan in the next two months, said officials. The farmers from the state will be able to earn by getting a good market price, said officials. (HT PHOTO)

The initiative undertaken as part of the joint initiative of the Maharashtra Government and World Bank aims at providing the citizens with pesticide-free vegetables and local farmers with an easy market for their fresh, clean and quality agricultural produce.

PMC joint commissioner BP Prithviraj said that the markets would be operational during the next couple of months.

“The weekly farmers market will be elevated and upgraded, and residents of the chosen areas will be provided with organic and fresh fruits and vegetables where the agricultural produce will fetch good rates and there will be less traffic congestion in the said areas,” he said.

The farmers from the state will be able to earn by getting a good market price, said officials.

To organise farmer’s weekly markets on the vacant plots of the city that are owned by PMC, suitable places are selected after proper inspection of the places carried out by the Agriculture Marketing Board, Pune. The board then submits a proposal, along with the necessary documents, to the municipal corporation.

Once the request proposal is received from the board, the said proposal is sent for approval to the regional/ward office of the one under whose jurisdiction or limits the proposed PMC land comes under. The respective ward office will have to finish the procedure of giving approval to the proposed plot of land. The procedure of giving immediate approval to such proposals, where there is no administrative difficulty, has to be carried out by taking feedback from the concerned offices and departments, within 15 days of submission of the proposal, said officials.