PMC to prioritise development of 33 crucial missing road links to alleviate traffic congestion

In a bid to ease traffic congestion across the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced plans to prioritise the development of 33 crucial missing road links, which according to the civic body will benefit more than one lakh commuters. Civic body to acquire land near lane connecting Gunjan Chowk (in pic) needs to be acquired. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

The ambitious project aims to develop 33 crucial missing links across 273.22 km of roads across the city. The length of these missing road links will range between 100 to 200 metres and two to three km and the estimated cost of developing these links will be approximately ₹1,800 crore.

The PMC collaborated with students of MIT College to conduct a comprehensive study of city roads and identify the missing road links. The study took into consideration the development plan (DP) and regional development plan (RP) of the villages within the municipal limits. The absence of these missing road links has led to motorists taking detours or using alternative routes, adding to the traffic burden on already congested roads. The missing road links will bridge the gaps and provide smoother connectivity to commuters. Due to the challenges posed by hefty costs of land acquisition, the PMC has decided to prioritise the development of these key links which can be completed and opened to the public as soon as possible. Currently, work has begun on five of the missing road links.

According to V G Kulkarni, chief superintendent engineer of the road department, each missing road link has a maximum 300 metres’ stretch to be developed. While budget allocation is sufficient for development of the vital links over the next six to seven months; set to benefit over one lakh commuters.

Nikhil Mijar, traffic planner of the PMC, said, “We have given priority to 33 missing links which the PMC can easily develop and open to commuters. At present, the road department is developing missing road links including: Magarpatta to Honeywell Incab (Hadapsar); Service Road to Navale Bridge to Bhumkar Chowk (Ambegaon); Kale Padal to Ravi Park Society; Hume Factory to Sinhagad Road; and 509 Airport to Lohegaon Dhanori Road.”

While the residents of these areas have expressed hope that the missing road links, once completed, will result in significant time and fuel savings.

Vinod Puranik, a resident of Sinhagad Road, said, “The Sinhagad Road situation has worsened after the PMC started work on the flyover. There is no alternative road to Sinhagad Road. Therefore, residents are facing huge traffic problems. If the PMC is working on the Hume Factory to Sinhagad Road missing road link, it will help residents save time and fuel. Residents can avoid Sinhagad Road and use this internal road to reach Rajaram Bridge.”

Yogesh Jadhav, a resident of Lohegaon, said, “509 Airport to Lohegaon Dhanori Road will be very helpful. It will save the time of Lohegaon and Dhanori residents.”