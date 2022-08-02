PMC to purchase tricolour worth Rs1.25 crore

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) approved Rs1.25 crore to purchase tricolour and distribute it to residents as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar approved the amount for celebrating 75th Independence Day. The civic administration had placed the proposal before municipal commissioner for approval. PMC will sell these flags to residents at nominal rates.

Additional commissioner Vilas Kanade on Monday said, “PMC will hold a cycle rally for civic staff and residents on August 15.”

The Centre has urged people to hoist or display the national flag at their homes during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign.