PMC to purchase tricolour worth Rs1.25 crore
Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) approved Rs1.25 crore to purchase tricolour and distribute it to residents as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.
Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar approved the amount for celebrating 75th Independence Day. The civic administration had placed the proposal before municipal commissioner for approval. PMC will sell these flags to residents at nominal rates.
Additional commissioner Vilas Kanade on Monday said, “PMC will hold a cycle rally for civic staff and residents on August 15.”
The Centre has urged people to hoist or display the national flag at their homes during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign.
-
Below normal rains in Maharashtra in August, say IMD
Maharashtra may receive above normal rainfall during the second half (August-September) of the monsoon season, said India Meteorological Department on Monday. However, for most parts of Maharashtra, including Pune district, the rainfall is likely to be below normal in August. Director general, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, meteorology said that the total rainfall for August and September is likely to be above normal for Maharashtra. IMD officials said that currently La Nina conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific region.
-
Sanjay Arora takes over as new Delhi Police commissioner
New Delhi: an Indian Police Service officer of the 1988 batch, Sanjay Arora, on Monday assumed the charge as the new Delhi Police commissioner at the force's headquarters near the Parliament Street in central Delhi. Arora replaced 1984-batch IPS officer Rakesh Asthana, who retired on Sunday. The appointment order of Arora as the new chief of the city police was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday.
-
Delhi cabinet note details reasons for temporary withdrawal of excise policy
New Delhi: Loss of excise revenue despite the high sale of liquor, retailers and wholesalers exiting the business, discounts leading to “unhealthy market practices”, and shortage of premium brands, were the key reasons cited by the Delhi government in a cabinet note to withdraw the 2021-22 excise policy and restore the old excise regime for now, according to official documents. It also said that numerous court cases were leading to “blockage of significant revenue”.
-
Nearly 76% of UP’s prison population is of undertrials: Report
LUCKNOW Over 85,000 undertrials, close to 76% of the state's total prison population, are languishing in jails in Uttar Pradesh. Around 850 of them have been behind bars for over 10 years without being pronounced guilty even as prisons are bursting at seams, housing inmates nearly double their capacity, reports sourced from the prison department reveal. Of the total undertrials, 78,152 were male, 3,291 female prisoners, 3,281 minors and 305 foreigners.
-
Inequitable July rain spread leaves several Delhi areas wanting
The weather station at Safdarjung, which is representational of Delhi's weather, recorded surplus rainfall for July at 286.3mm as opposed to a normal mark of 210.6mm, but the spread across the Capital was not equitable, with one station logging showers lower than 150mm and one pushing close to the 400mm mark.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics