PMC to rehabilitate flood-affected families on Sinhgad Road; build retaining wall

In response to recent flooding in the Vitthalwadi and Nimbaj Nagar areas of Ekata Nagri on Sinhgad Road, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to rehabilitate affected families through cluster development. According to PMC’s Disaster Management Plan-2024, there are 127 flood-affected areas within its jurisdiction. (HT PHOTO)

On Saturday, August 3, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke with PMC commissioner Rajendra Bhosale about the same.

Bhosale said, “CM Shinde discussed providing a permanent solution for the flood-affected societies and constructing a retaining wall.”

“He directed us to send a proposal for cluster development and the retaining wall. We will prepare the proposal and send it to the state government,” he said.

The Sinhgad Road area is a major part of the city, with four major societies are frequently affected by floods, impacting over 200 families.

On July 25, the Sinhgad Road societies were affected by water discharge from the Khadakwasla dam. Following this, Shiv Sena leader and former minister Aaditya Thackeray visited the area and spoke with the families here.

“Due to the lack of Floor Space Index (FSI), the development of societies is stuck. Now, the CM has assured additional FSI for these societies to aid their development. I believe steps will be taken within a week regarding the additional FSI. This will help around 300,000 residents in the area,” said Thackeray.

“During the flood, vehicles were also damaged, and insurance companies were initially unwilling to cover the damages. CM has directed the district collector and PMC commissioner to resolve this issue with the insurance companies,” he added.

A delegation led by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray also met Shinde at Varsha residence on Saturday to discuss the issue of flooding here.