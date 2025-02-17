PMC to reopen 30 sealed RO plants after GBS outbreak

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to reopen 30 private Reverse Osmosis (RO) plants that were sealed earlier this month following the outbreak of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) in the city. In the first week of February, the PMC shut down these RO plants, which supplied water to Kirkatwadi, Khadakwasla, Nandoshi, Dhayari, Nanded village, and surrounding areas along Sinhgad Road. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

In the first week of February, the PMC shut down these RO plants, which supplied water to Kirkatwadi, Khadakwasla, Nandoshi, Dhayari, Nanded village, and surrounding areas along Sinhgad Road. The move came after these areas were identified as the epicenter of the outbreak, raising concerns about water safety.

After nearly two weeks, the civic body has now permitted these plants to resume operations, provided they meet the required safety norms. On Monday, Additional Municipal Commissioner B.P. Prithviraj issued an order allowing their reopening under strict conditions.

“We have laid down specific guidelines for reopening the plants, ensuring residents of these areas have access to safe drinking water,” said Prithviraj. “As per the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, PMC is responsible for regulating private water sources. Since these areas do not receive water from PMC’s purification centers, private RO plants have been allowed to operate, provided they comply with safety and quality standards.”

To resume operations, RO plant owners must first register with the PMC by applying to the Chief Engineer (Water Supply) and submitting the necessary documents. They are also required to carry out maintenance and repairs through the original manufacturer or a certified repair agency and obtain certification confirming the plant’s proper functioning.

The treated water must meet WHO and IS 10500 (2012) standards, with certification from the manufacturer or repair agency. Water samples must be tested at the State Public Health Laboratory or PMC’s laboratory to confirm its safety for consumption. If the plant uses PMC water, the owners must regularize their tap connections and pay water bills at non-domestic rates.

The PMC Health Department will conduct periodic water tests, and if the water quality is found unfit for consumption, the plant will be shut down again. Final approval for reopening will be granted only after all conditions are met and verified by the respective Municipal Assistant Commissioner of the ward office.