PMC to revive shut hospitals, upgrade facilities to expand civic healthcare

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to revive several defunct and underutilised civic hospitals, including the long-shut Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Bopodi, to expand affordable healthcare for citizens, civic officials said on Sunday. PMC has also decided to start dental and ophthalmology (eye care) services on the third floor of Late Dropadabai Murlidhar Khedekar Hospital to expand speciality treatment options at the civic facility, a senior official said on condition of anonymity. (HT PHOTO)

Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, which has remained closed for nearly four years, will be developed into a general hospital. Initially, the civic body will make a 40- to 50-bed facility operational at the hospital.

Deputy mayor Parshuram Wadekar chaired a review meeting of civic health services where decisions were made. Additional municipal commissioner Pavneet Kaur, health chief Dr Nina Borade and senior officials from the health, engineering and building departments were present.

Wadekar also conducted site visits to three civic hospitals along with senior officials to assess facility conditions. He directed engineers to prepare a one-time cost estimate and complete the work at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital within six to seven months.

PMC has also decided to start dental and ophthalmology (eye care) services on the third floor of Late Dropadabai Murlidhar Khedekar Hospital to expand speciality treatment options at the civic facility, a senior official said on condition of anonymity.

At Late Baburao Genba Shewale Hospital on Aundh Road, where currently only outpatient department (OPD) services are functional, officials have been asked to submit a proposal to upgrade the infrastructure and utilise the entire building for healthcare services.

Wadekar also issued directives to renovate Aundh Kuti Hospital and strengthen its infrastructure.