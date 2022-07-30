PMC to run six secondary schools with help from private organisations

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to run six secondary schools with the help of private organisations or NGOs.

PMC secondary schools’ education officer Popat Kale invited applications from various organisations for the same. The civic body has planned to run six schools with these organisations for the next thirty years.

The private organisations must follow all PMC guidelines, including giving admissions as per PMC policy. The expenditure for teaching and non-teaching staff must be borne by the organisation, said officials.

Kale said, “While running these schools, organisations need to follow all the rules and give admissions as per PMC policy.”

List of schools

Acharya Anandhrishiji School, Wadgaonsheri (Marathi)

Vastad Haribhau Pokale secondary school, Dhyari (Marathi)

Sitaram Abaji Bibve secondary school, Bibvewadi (English)

Ramchandra Bankar secondary school, Hadapsar (Enlglish)

Yashwantrao Chavan secondary school, Yerawada (English)

Mata Ramabai Ambedkar school, Chikhalwadi (English)