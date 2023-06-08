Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC to spend 25 cr for widening underpasses at Khadki

PMC to spend 25 cr for widening underpasses at Khadki

Jun 08, 2023

Pune Municipal Corporation will allocate ?25 crore for widening both underpasses at Khadki to address traffic issues in the area. PMC will also appoint 350 new traffic wardens.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to allocate 25 crore for widening both the underpasses at Khadki to address traffic issues in the area.

Many residents use these underpasses for commuting to Aundh, Baner, Bopodi, Yerawada and Ahmednagar Road areas. Even to commute to Lohegaon airport, residents use this route. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Many residents use these underpasses for commuting to Aundh, Baner, Bopodi, Yerawada and Ahmednagar Road areas. Even to commute to Lohegaon airport, residents use this route.

Many residents use these underpasses for commuting to Aundh, Baner, Bopodi, Yerawada and Ahmednagar Road areas. Even to commute to Lohegaon airport, residents use this route.

Vikram Kumar, PMC commissioner, said, “These underpasses are old and narrow and need to be repaired. PMC will deposit the money with railways and they will carry out the work. Also, PMC has approved 5 crore for the widening of the roads at both ends of the underpasses.”

Vinay Chandne, IT employee and a resident of Vishrantwadi area, said, “I travel by this road to go to office. As the Metro work is underway at Baner Road, I prefer this route. Commuters like me will be relieved if the underpasses and roads are widened. It will ease traffic in the area.”

Kumar said, “During monsoon, the area witnesses traffic snarls. in an attempt to provide better facilities to commuters, PMC will appoint 350 new traffic wardens. They will help to keep a check on traffic.”

