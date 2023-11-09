PMC to start 10 speciality polyclinics from December 1

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will start ten speciality polyclinics in the city from December 1, said officials. The clinics will provide free speciality medical care to citizens in their vicinity under the National Urban Health Mission (NUHM). The clinics will have specialists like ENT, ophthalmology, and psychiatrists amongst others. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The civic body has identified the space for these clinics in areas like Dhanori, Hadapsar, Bavdhan, Yerawada, and Wagholi amongst others.

Dr Vaishali Jadhav, assistant health officer of PMC, said, the civic body has decided to start the speciality clinics which will be beneficial for the citizens to avail specialised medical care from expert doctors.

“The examination, screening tests and other facilities will be available free of cost at the clinics. In case of advanced medical or surgical management, the patients will be referred to the PMC-run hospitals,” she said.

Specialised doctors of various expertise will visit the clinic between private medical specialists in different fields will visit the polyclinics between 1 pm and 5 pm.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, health officer of PMC, said, apart from the specialised doctors the clinics will have regular doctors of PMC present during working hours.

“The initial medical examination will be done by the civic doctors and patients who need specialized doctors will be suggested to consult the expert doctors. With the surge in incidents of non-communicable diseases like hypertension, diabetes, cancer and obesity there is a need for more specialist clinics to be started,” he said.

Specialty poly clinic locations

Sainik Bhavan, Dhanori

Late Tukaram Genuji Hospital, Bavdhan Khurd

Mhalunge Grampanchayat office, Hadapsar

Maternity Hospital, Hingne Khurd

Hingane Mala, Sasane Nagar

Rohan Kale Hospital, Hadapsar

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, UPHC, Gultekdi

Sai Satyam Park, Wagholi

Baner Health Centre, Baner

Shivray Maternity Centre, Yerawada

(Source: PMC health department)

