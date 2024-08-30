PMC to survey all wells and natural springs for better groundwater management

In a bid to improve the management of urban groundwater resources and protect important recharge areas in Pune, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is set to conduct a survey of all wells, including open dug wells and natural springs across the city. The data collected will be used to identify critical recharge areas that need protection, and to plan for future improvements in water infrastructure. (HT PHOTO)

The aim of the survey is to help the PMC develop better groundwater management strategies and ensure sustainable use of water resources in the city. The data collected will be used to identify critical recharge areas that need protection, and to plan for future improvements in water infrastructure.

The survey intends to gather detailed information on each and every well and spring, including the location (latitude, longitude, and address); type of well (whether it’s a dug well, step well, or natural spring); and its operational status (whether the well is operational, non-operational, or functional only during certain seasons). Dimensions such as the size and depth of the well in metres will be measured, and the purpose of any installed pumps, whether for domestic, irrigation or industrial use will be noted.

Additionally, the survey will assess the water quality, determining whether it is clear, smelly, or turbid. Ownership details will be recorded, whether the well is private or belongs to a society; and is managed by the PMC or government or is a community resource. Lastly, the year of construction will be documented along with any recharge infrastructure in place such as rainwater harvesting tanks, spring recharge systems, percolation pits, or borewell recharge systems.

Mangesh Dighe, environment officer of the PMC, said, “We have decided to commission an agency to conduct a survey of dug wells and springs to better manage them and utilise their water in times of scarcity. This survey also includes the newly merged villages.”

“We floated a tender on August 30 and called quotations from agencies for the survey,” Dighe said.

Back in 2010, the PMC had requested the Ground Water Survey and Development Authority (GSDA) to conduct a survey to identify water resources in the city. According to that survey, there are 4,820 borewells and 399 dug wells. Out of these, water from 1,575 borewells and 155 dug wells can be used for consumption. The PMC had requested the GSDA to submit a list of feasible places for digging borewells for drinking water purposes. The GSDA had identified 530 such places in the city. The GSDA had suggested that the PMC test the water samples in a government laboratory. The report stated that the quantity of water from these sources is sufficient to last a whole year. However, the PMC had not taken any efforts in that direction.