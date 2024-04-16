PMC to take ECI permission for road maintenance works

While the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to finish road maintenance works before the beginning of the monsoon, the civic body has decided to float ward-wise tenders for reinstatement work in 15 wards after taking necessary permission from the Election Commission of India (ECI) as the model code of conduct is in operation ahead of the Lok Sabha (LS) polls. The PMC is also taking help of the road maintenance van (RMV) to restore dug up roads in different parts of the city. (MAHENDRA KOLHE)

The PMC road department has given private telecommunication companies, Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL), and Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) April 30 as the deadline for excavation of roads for laying down optical fibre cables etc. Thereafter, permission to dig roads will be given only for emergency work and the municipal commissioner will take a call on the same.

Amar Shinde, superintendent engineer of the PMC road department, said, “After April 30, the PMC road department will carry out reinstatement of excavated roads across the city. The same will be completed before beginning of the monsoon. We have decided to float ward-wise tenders for reinstatement work in 15 wards. However, due to the model code of conduct of the LS polls, we will not be able to float the tenders without taking prior permission from the ECI. We have spoken to the PMC commissioner and it has been decided to take permission from the ECI-appointed nodal officer. Now, we will send tenders for approval to the nodal officer.”

“All the work is maintenance work only and does not involve any policy decision. Hence, I don’t think there will be any problem,” Shinde said.

The PMC is also taking help of the road maintenance van (RMV) to restore dug up roads in different parts of the city.

After April 30, the PMC will impose fines on/take legal action against those who excavate roads without permission. Only emergency work such as fixing stormwater drains, water pipes, roads, electricity or internet lines will be allowed during this time.

Last year, the PMC had punished contractors who missed deadlines and PMC officials who did not monitor road digging works properly. The civic body had fined contractors for digging roads without permission in places like Nagar Road, Warje and Sinhagad Road; collecting around ₹50 lakh in fines from 10 different contractors.